That thing got a hemi?

Via The Blaze:

Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts took to Twitter on Saturday to vilify the National Rifle Association and gun laws in Virginia as the reason behind the violent protests taking place in Charlottesville.

Watt began retweeting various tweets with the same phrase: “The radicalization of America has been encouraged by the @NRA and open carry laws, which enable armed intimidation. #Charlottesville.”[…]

Under Virginia law, open carry is allowed with or without a Concealed Handgun Permit, although there are some stipulations. Most federal buildings, airports, K-12 schools, universities and religious institutions prohibit carrying a firearm.

The cities of Alexandria; Chesapeake; Fairfax; Falls Church; Newport News; Norfolk; Richmond; and Virginia Beach and the counties of Arlington; Fairfax; Henrico; Loudoun; and Prince William all prohibit carrying a firearm.

Although Shannon Watts and Moms Demand Action want to say gun laws are to blame for what’s taking place in Charlottesville, the numbers don’t add up.

Firearm deaths weren’t listed in the top 10 causes of death in Virginia in 2015.

According to the CDC, the top 10 causes of death in Virginia include cancer; heart disease; accidents; stroke; chronic lower respiratory disease; Alzheimer’s disease; diabetes; kidney disease; flue/pneumonia; and septicemia.

Keep reading…