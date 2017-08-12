She was behind enemy lines.

Via Fox News:

Omarosa Manigualt walked out of a panel at the National Association of Black Journalists convention in New Orleans Friday night after it devolved into chaos as attendees turned their back on the Trump administration aide and “Apprentice” star in protest.

Manigault took part in a panel discussion on police brutality, engaged in angry exchanges with moderator Ed Gordon and then walked off the stage in disgust, according to reports.[…]

She talked about the murders of her father and brother but things went south when Gordon of Bounce TV asked her about what she was doing to advocate on behalf of blacks and Trump’s recent comments on policing in which he seemed to be encouraging police brutality, according to The Associated Press.

Gordon stepped toward Manigault as he questioned her. She accused Gordon of being “aggressive.”

“When you have someone in the room, you don’t beat the hell out of them,” she told a packed ballroom. “You inform them of what’s going on in the community so they can be an advocate. You don’t walk away from the table because if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu.”

Manigault interrupted Gordon as he tried to ask her how she could sit in “a White House with a man who clearly is sending a signal to this country that” police don’t have to treat suspects gently.

“I did my best to keep this civil as possible,” Gordon said after Manigualt said she didn’t want to hear the question.

“If you want to ask about the loss of my father and my brother and the issues I do, ask about my story,” she said. “I’m not going to stand here and defend every single word and statement. Ask questions about me or my father and brother.”

