He needed the docs to write his memoir.

Via Law Newz:

The conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice on Friday, in an attempt to find out more information about former FBI Director James Comey’s sudden departure. Specifically, the group is seeking all non-disclosure agreements regarding the handling and storage of classified information that were signed by Comey. They filed the lawsuit in federal court in D.C. after the DOJ failed to respond to a FOIA request.

“How is it the FBI allowed Mr. Comey to walk out the door with sensitive documents about President Trump?” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton asked in a tweet. “It is remarkable that we have to sue the FBI in federal court to get these answers about this scandal.”

When Comey was fired by President Trump, he apparently took with him notes regarding his conversations with the president. He passed those notes to his friend at Columbia Law school, who then passed the information to a reporter. The contents described a conversation he had with the president in which Trump allegedly urged him to shutdown the FBI investigation of then-Trump advisor Michael Flynn. The revelations resulted in a special counsel being appointed. However, Comey stated in his testimony to Congress that the information that he took with him was not classified.

