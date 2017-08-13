Cultural incompetence.

The lawyer for a migrant who filmed the rape of a young girl in Sweden and broadcast it on a Facebook livestream claims his client was not aware his actions were rape.

Andreas Welin, the lawyer for Emil Khodagholi who was convicted earlier this year of defamation for filming the rape of a young Swedish woman and broadcasting the footage on Facebook, made the claim in an effort to have his client’s six-month sentence overturned. Mr Welin says he will take the case to the Swedish supreme court, Dagens Juridik reports.

Mr Welin wrote that the case will attempt to raise “several questions about what actually constitutes an offence, which criteria must be considered to obligate someone to reveal rape.”

He added that his client did not understand at the time that the actions of the other two men, 21-year old Reza Mohammed Ahmadi and 18-year-old Maysam Afshar, were rape. The lawyer also argued that Mr Khodagholi suffers from a mental handicap which could have impaired his ability to properly judge the situation.

