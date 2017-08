Via Daily Wire:

China has delivered an ultimatum to North Korea: If they hit the United States, they’re on their own.

The state-run Global Times wrote in an editorial, “China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten US soil first and the US retaliates, China will stay neutral.”

However, should the U.S. and South Korea strike North Korea first, then “China will prevent them from” implementing regime change in North Korea.

The editorial continued:

