Via Daily Caller:

Alabama Republican Rep. Mo Brooks defends President Donald Trump’s recent criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a new campaign Ad released Friday.

Brooks, who has previously criticized McConnell, said Trump is “absolutely right” to be frustrated with the Senate Majority Leader because of the Senate’s failure to pass ObamaCare repeal legislation, and slams his opponent in the race, Republican Sen. Luther Strange.

“You’re absolutely right Mr. President, and Luther Strange and Mitch McConnell, they are dead wrong,” Brooks says in the ad. “They have failed you on ObamaCare, building the wall, balancing the budget.”

