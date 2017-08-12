The nothing burger is past its sell by date.

Via Washington Times:

You know it’s time to pack it up and move on from a Democratic-driven political hit when even the left-of-left liberal-leaning magazine, The Nation, starts to say, hey, guys, there are no facts here.

In other words: This whole Russia-hacked-the-election-with-President-Donald-Trump’s-help mantra may finally be crumbling.

Nation writer Patrick Lawrence took a look at all of the facts of the past year surrounding the supposed Russian government hack of the Democratic National Committee and concluded, rather embarrassingly for the left, that there really aren’t so many facts after all. His story title says it all: “A New Report Raises Big Questions About Last Year’s DNC Hack.”

What about all those DNC emails that painted Hillary Clinton and her staff in a poor light, and that came just at a critical campaign moment for the Democratic candidate? Weren’t they driven, as the left is fond of saying, by the colluding hands of Russia and Trump’s campaign?

Once again, even the Nation seems to be saying — fact free. The email leaks seem due to an inside leaker, not outside hacker.

Keep reading…