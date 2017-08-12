Via NY Post:

President Trump phoned the governor of Guam on Friday to assure him all the residents of the Pacific Island are safe.

A video shows Gov. Eddie Baza Calvo laughing and joking with the president as they discuss everything from the readiness of the US military to tourism.

Trump opened the conversation by telling Calvo, “ Good morning, good morning. Great to speak with you. Good morning. I just wanted to pay my respects and we are with you 1,000. You are safe. We’re with you 1,000 percent. I just wanted to call and say hello.’’

Calvo answers, “as the governor of Guam representing the people of Guam and as an American citizen, I never felt more safe or confident than with you at the helm.

