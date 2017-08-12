Must have been an assault musket.

Via The Daily Signal:

Yale University has covered up a musket on a stone carving depicting a hostile interaction between a Puritan settler and an American Indian, leaving the latter’s bow and arrow uncovered.

Yale’s head librarian, Susan Gibbons, and the school’s Committee on Art in Public Spaces decided the carving’s presence at a reopened entrance to the school’s library was “not appropriate,” according to Yale Alumni Magazine.

Yale announced the decision Wednesday.

Gibbons said the stone covering the musket could be removed without defacing the carving.

Keep reading…