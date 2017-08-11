Lunatics.

Via Daily Caller:

In a tweet Friday morning, The New York Times questioned if climate change could be a bigger threat to Guam than nuclear war.

“What’s a greater threat to Guam?” The NYT World account asked. “North Korea, or climate change?”

“The island of Guam made rare headlines this week when North Korea, responding to blustery language from President Trump, threatened to fire four ballistic missiles into waters near the American territory’s shores,” the linked article reads. “Scientists in Guam, however, say they have at least one other major threat in mind: climate change.”

