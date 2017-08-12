Don’t mess with the 82nd. Update to this story.

Via Charlotte Observer:

North Carolina has a stake in the U.S. Army’s decision this week to resist changing the names of two streets at Fort Hamilton, N.Y., because they honor Confederate generals.

Fort Bragg, about 55 miles south of Raleigh, is also named after a Confederate general, Braxton Bragg and it could have faced challenges had the Army decided otherwise. Bragg was born in Warrenton.

Two streets at Fort Hamilton are named after Confederate figures: Robert E. Lee and “Stonewall” Jackson

The push to remove those names comes at a time when some cities across the nation are debating the issue of moving Confederate monuments and removing Confederate names from parks. To date, New Orleans is the best known city to move forward with such a plan.

This week, Asheboro became the latest community to field a request to remove a Confederate monument. Wesley Fennell, a former NAACP president, asked the Randolph County commission to replace a Confederate monument with one honoring the Quakers, reported the Winston-Salem Journal.

To date, suggestions to change Fort Bragg’s name have been limited to newspaper and social media editorials, which have called for removing all Confederate names from U.S. military facilities.

