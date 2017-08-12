The prosecutor wants a quick trial to avoid the media attention. Update to this story.

Via Sun Sentinel:

Prosecutors said they will not seek the death penalty against a former neo-Nazi accused of killing two of his roommates.

The decision was announced without explanation during a hearing on Thursday in the case of 18-year-old Devon Arthurs, who faces two counts of first-degree murder, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

Arthurs took people hostage in a Tampa-area smoke shop in May, then led police to the bodies of his two roommates in an apartment they shared.

He told police he killed Jeremy Himmelman, 22, and Andrew Oneschuk, 18, because they had disrespected his recent conversion to Islam.

Arthurs later told detectives the men were members of a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division who were planning bombings.

