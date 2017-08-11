So dumb.

Via Free Beacon:

A New York Magazine piece on Thursday accused female Fox News hosts and Donald Trump supporters of engaging in racist dog whistling by having blonde hair.

“Attributes associated with whiteness — light skin, narrow noses — have dominated American beauty ideals as long as there’s been such a thing,” argued NY Mag fashion writer Amy Larocca.

“Fox News and Donald Trump have given blonde hair a new chapter,” she wrote. “Now, blonde is the color of the right, for whom whiteness has become a hallmark.”

She argued that liberal icons like Michelle Obama and Rachel Maddow fail to live up to traditional ideals of beauty.

Keep reading…