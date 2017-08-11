Staged photo op by a social justice warrior?

Via St. Louis Post Dispatch:

A Walmart store that had a sign reading “own the school year like a hero” above a display of guns is being condemned on social media and by the retailer.

Walmart said Wednesday it was working to identify which of its stores put up the exhibit.

Photos of the sign above a glass case filled with guns spread quickly on social media.

People cried foul on Twitter and demanded an explanation from Walmart. One person asked: “What are you suggesting?”

Walmart responded to some of the comments by calling the display “truly awful” and “horrible.”

Spokesman Charles Crowson told CNNMoney that the company is “not happy” and is “working diligently” to find out where the photo was taken and ensure the sign has been removed.

Walmart had earlier said it had identified the location and removed the sign, but Crowsons aid that had been a mistake.

Keep reading…