Via Baltimore Sun:

Mayor Catherine Pugh this week launched a “pop up” car wash program for Baltimore youth.

The mayor announced in June she planned to create a program to employ what she calls the “Squeegee boys” — the Baltimore youths who seeks tips for washing motorists’ windshields on city streets.

Pugh said the boys show an entrepreneurial spirit, and the city could help them open their own car wash.

“The Squeegee Corps is up and running their first pop up car wash right here in front of City Hall!” Pugh wrote on Facebook Thursday.

Alexandra Smith, Pugh’s director of special projects, wrote on social media that residents should expect to see more “pop up” car washes throughout the city. She said one was planned soon for Bush Street near Carroll Park.

Prices for the services range from $5 to $15.