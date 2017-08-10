They forgot to mention you can hide in a refrigerator.

Via CBS:

CHICAGO (CBS) — What should one do in the event of a nuclear attack?

Not long ago, it seemed like an abstract question. That was before President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who have been escalating military threats recently.

Just today, Trump said his earlier warning about bringing “fire and fury” upon the communist nation may not have been tough enough. When asked what could be tougher, he said, “Well you’ll see.”

The threat of nuclear war is much scarier that the reality, as the New York Times notes in this report.

Still …

The City Of Chicago, as it happens, has a whole page dedicated to the topic on its website.

Keep reading…