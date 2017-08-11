Just because they dare to provide medical care that doesn’t include abortion. How dare they not provide abortion! Talk about stormtroopers. And this is what Google and Facebook are supporting.

Via Daily Caller:

Two of the most powerful companies in the world are co-sponsoring a protest against a pro-life women’s health care clinic that provides free medical services and counseling to pregnant women — just not abortions.

Facebook and Google are co-sponsoring Netroots Nation, an annual gathering of progressive activists and political leaders that is targeting a pro-life organization, Human Coalition, and the health care clinics they operate under the name Cura, which provide free medical services and counseling for women with unplanned pregnancies. The protest’s organizers claim two primary motivations for going after Human Coalition’s clinics: they’re pro-life, and they’re successful.

Netroots’ official agenda has the protest scheduled for Saturday at noon, immediately following one event featuring Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and shortly before another event featuring former Vice President Al Gore. Google and Facebook are listed as “premier sponsors” of Netroots, alongside far-left organizations like Planned Parenthood.

