So dumb. How dare women dress as they choose? Yes, let’s attack them for doing so under the guise that somehow their freedom is oppressive.

Via Free Beacon:

Newsweek attacked President Donald Trump’s female relatives for wearing high heels in public in a piece published Thursday, saying it showed they were subservient to men.

“Melania, Ivanka, and Ivana Trump Wear High Heels, a Symbol of Everything That Is Beautiful and Horrifying About Them,” read the headline.

“The female consorts of the Leader of the Free World do not set foot in public without first molding their arches into the supranatural curve that Mattel toy designers once devised for Barbie’s plastic feet,” the author complained.

