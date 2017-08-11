No knock warrant, where they basically busted through his door based on false information provided by Mueller’s team to a judge. Very crazy, and no one is placing any restrictions on this guy so he feels free to do that.

Via Daily Caller:

One of President Trump’s lawyers is accusing Special Counsel Robert Mueller of “a gross abuse of the judicial process” for conducting an early morning raid at the home of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last month.

John Dowd, the Trump lawyer, also asserted that the July 26 raid was “employed for its shock value to try to intimidate Mr. Manafort.”

“These methods are normally found and employed in Russia not America,” he wrote in an email to a Wall Street Journal reporter. For reasons unexplained, Fox News obtained the email and published its contents.

Dowd’s comments are a notable shift from his praise for Mueller earlier this week. Dowd told USA Today on Tuesday that he has sent messages of “appreciation” on behalf of Trump to Mueller, a former FBI director leading the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

