Michael Moore comes up against an undeniable basic fact: he’s not funny and no one wants to listen to him.

Via Free Beacon:

Filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore’s one-man Broadway play “The Terms of My Surrender” debuted to less than favorable reviews at New York City’s Belasco Theater on Thursday.

Moore presented a one-man play starring himself that was promoted as “uncensored” and “All-American.” He describes the play as a “12-step meeting for the Democratic Party.”

The show is “a hilarious satirical tour through the depraved new world we find ourselves in since appointing a madman as the leader of the free world,” according to Moore’s website.

But reviews of “The Terms of My Surrender” published after the show did not take kindly to Moore’s performance.

Here is a round-up of critics who reviewed Moore’s Broadway debut:

“You don’t have to disagree with Mr. Moore’s politics to find that his shtick has become disagreeable with age,” the New York Times‘ Jesse Green wrote. “‘The Terms of My Surrender,’ which opened on Thursday at the Belasco, is a bit like being stuck at Thanksgiving dinner with a garrulous, self-regarding, time-sucking uncle. Gotta love him — but maybe let’s turn on the television.”

Keep reading…