So congratulations, any fat folks out there, you are now being added to the social justice menu as a victimized class. You are subject to ‘sizism’ and may now belly up, so to speak, to the victim bar…

Via Daily Caller:

An absurdly expensive and fancypants private college in New York City has issued a comprehensive guide instructing students that artwork featuring white people and seats that are too small for fat people are now forms of “microaggressions.”

Failing to sit next to a homeless person on the subway and not liking gender-neutral bathrooms are also “microaggressions.”

The guide published by the New School in New York City is shrewdly entitled “Microaggression” and clocks in at 4,726 words.

“Microaggressions,” according to leftist activists on college campuses across America, are innocuous, everyday statements or actions that entrench discrimination or degrade a person based on group identity.

“Microaggressions… [are] powerful and insidious and can be as damaging as ‘explicit’ aggression,” the very lengthy New School guide warns.

Keep reading…