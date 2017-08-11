Mattis has also confirmed that a military solution has been determined.

Via Free Beacon:

President Donald Trump tweeted Friday that military solutions for North Korea are “locked and loaded” should dictator Kim Jong-un act “unwisely.”

Trump and North Korea have engaged in an escalating battle of rhetoric in recent weeks, with Trump saying this week that it would be met with “fire and fury” if it continued threatening the U.S.

North Korea, which has miniaturized a nuclear warhead, responded by threatening to attack Guam, and Trump said Thursday that his “fire and fury” remarks may not have been “tough enough.”

Keep reading…