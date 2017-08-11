Just too narcissistic to stay away.

Via Free Beacon:

Former President Barack Obama will publicly reemerge on a national scale this fall in an effort to help the Democratic Party, but the move is worrying some strategists.

An Obama aide told the Hill this will be the beginning of a “delicate dance” that aims to cast Obama in the public eye but prevent him from remaining the face of the Democratic Party.

Close advisers to Obama say he plans to take on a proactive role in helping his party rebuild. Since leaving office, Obama has done fundraising for the Democratic National Committee and National Democratic Redistricting Committee, and has also provided guidance to DNC chairman Tom Perez and lawmakers.

