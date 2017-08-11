Get something you promised and ran on passed.

Via Fox News:

President Trump Thursday raised the possibility of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., resigning his post if McConnell fails to get the president’s agenda through the Senate.

“If he doesn’t get repeal and replace [of ObamaCare] done, and if he doesn’t get taxes done, meaning cuts and reform, and if he doesn’t get a very easy one to get done, infrastructure, if he doesn’t get them done, then you can ask me that question,” Trump told reporters outside his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J. in response to a question about whether McConnell should step down.

Trump made the comments hours after posting a message on Twitter telling McConnell to “get back to work and put Repeal & Replace, Tax Reform & Cuts and a great Infrastructure Bill on my desk for signing.

