Of course, he did. It’s just surprising that Gore would admit it.

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Vice President Al Gore believes President Trump should be praised for his handling of escalating tensions between the United States and North Korea, lauding the U.N. Security Council’s unanimous vote to impose new sanctions on Pyongyang.

Gore said Trump’s warning that he’ll meet Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions with “fire and fury” did not help the situation, but acknowledged the sanctions levied against North Korea were an “achievement for his diplomacy.”

The sanctions, drafted by the United States in consultation with China, cut North Korean exports by $1 billion, about one-third of the country’s annual exports.

Keep reading…