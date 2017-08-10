Via Fox News:

A watchdog group is urging the Federal Election Commission to investigate the Democratic National Committee and a former consultant for allegedly soliciting illegal contributions from the Ukrainian government by seeking information about then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed a complaint with the FEC on Wednesday, accusing the DNC and former Ukrainian-American consultant Alexandra Chalupa of breaking federal law.

Chalupa was brought into the broader debate regarding Russia’s 2016 election meddling and potential collusion with the Trump campaign when Politico published a report months ago revealing she met with officials in the Ukrainian Embassy last year.

According to FACT’s complaint, a political officer in the Ukrainian Embassy was instructed to help Chalupa conduct opposition research on Trump’s campaign — specifically, to help expose ties between Manafort and Russia.

