(LifeSiteNews) – Disney Junior released an episode of a cartoon aimed at preschoolers that depicted two “married” lesbian moms.

Doc McStuffins, a show about an aspiring doctor who “fixes” toys with help from friends, featured a family led by two “moms” in its August 5 episode “The Emergency Plan.”

Although Doc McStuffins has been praised by many cultural critics for its depiction of a young African-American female doctor, it’s now under fire for its most recent episode pushing same-sex “marriage.”[…]

The creator of the show, Chris Nee, is in a same-sex ‘marriage.’

Nee has admitted the show gets “political.”

In a 2012 interview with AfterEllen.com, Nee explained that she’s “definitely” thinking of ways to make Doc McStuffins more pro-gay.

“My son [Theo] has two moms and it’s a huge part of my life as a human being and it’s been an incredible part of the way that I see the world and the way I see characters and the way I want to create characters who are incredibly accepting of each other and whatever is happening in their life,” she said.

“I’ve never been anything but accepted in the world of writing kids’ TV, but I was surprised that Disney has been so beyond willing and excited to sort of publicize this part of my life and this part of who I am,” she said. “That’s progress!”

“Disney has been happy to celebrate who I am and who my family is,” she said.

