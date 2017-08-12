Social justice is better served in the Peace Corps.

Via Reuters:

President Trump said Thursday he is doing the military a “great favor” by moving to ban transgender people from serving.

“As you know, it’s been a very complicated issue for the military, it’s been a very confusing issue for the military, and I think I’m doing the military a great favor,” Trump told reporters in Bedminster, N.J., according to a pool report.

Trump declared on Twitter July 26 the U.S. “will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military.”

Pentagon officials have said they will not implement the ban unless they get a formal policy directive from the president dictating how the ban would work.

