Via Fox News:

President Trump turned up the heat even more on North Korea late Thursday, warning the regime of real consequences if it carries out an attack on Guam.

“Let’s see what he does with Guam,” Trump said of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. “He does something in Guam, it will be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before – what will happen in North Korea.”

“It’s not a dare, it’s a statement,” Trump said of his vow to respond to any attack against Guam, a U.S. island territory.

Trump made the comments during a wide-ranging question and answer session with reporters at his Bedminster National Golf Club. He was seated at a table with Vice President Pence, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

“He has disrespected our country greatly,” Trump said of North Korea’s leader. “He has said things that are horrific. And with me, he’s not getting away with it. He got away with it for a long time, between him and his family. He’s not getting away with it. It’s a whole new ball game.”

Keep reading…