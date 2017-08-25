Obviously.

Via Campus Reform:

The New School in New York has published an extensive guide on “microaggressions” to warn students that such behavior can be “as damaging as ‘explicit’ aggression.”

According to the guide, even “experiences that are not intentionally hostile or physically threatening can be harmful,” and thus it is critical for The New School as “a university community” to “acknowledge and work to decrease these kinds of hurtful experiences.”

The guide then elaborates on what a “macroaggression may involve,” which can include everything from “denial of bias” and being the “target of jokes” to “cultural insensitivity” and encountering “derogatory language.”

Microaggressions, the guide contends, can come in verbal, nonverbal, and environmental forms, explaining that “being forced to use the complicated industrial elevator and take an extra ten minutes to arrive in class, because you are disable and use a motorized vehicle” is one example of an environmental microaggression.

“Monuments, artwork, or portraiture in public spaces that are predominantly (often exclusively) white cisgender men and women” can also be environmental microaggressions, the guide states, as can class syllabi that feature “only readings from white cisgender men.”

