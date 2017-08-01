Not a good idea dude.

Via The Hill:

North Korea has reportedly announced a plan to launch ballistic missiles toward Guam.

Pyongyang detailed its plan, which includes launching four of its Hwasong-12 missiles to waters by Guam, The Associated Press reported.

The missiles would fly over Japan and go “1,065 seconds before hitting the waters 30 to 40 kilometers away from Guam,” according to the news service.

The plan will reportedly be given to leader Kim Jong Un in the next few weeks for approval.

The news comes as President Trump intensifies his rhetoric against North Korea.

Earlier this week, Trump issued a warning to Kim.

“He has been very threatening beyond a normal state, and as I said they will be met with fire, fury and frankly power, the likes of which this world has never seen before,” Trump said at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J.

On Wednesday, Trump ratcheted up his rhetoric, touting the strength of the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

