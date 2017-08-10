Sigh, Maxine. And as bad as she is, that actually would be the policy of the Obama admin if they were there, after ignoring it for so long and trying to cover it up.

Via Free Beacon:

Rep. Maxine Waters (D, Calif.) told TMZ on Wednesday that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson should put threats aside and use diplomacy to deal with North Korea.

“We’re on the verge of nuclear war, what are your thoughts on this?” a TMZ reporter asked Waters upon leaving an upscale steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

Waters told the reporter that the State Department needs to be stacked up to deal in diplomacy with North Korea, and that the United States cannot afford to go to war with the country.

“I want us to be very careful, very alert to what is happening and to avoid war,” Waters said. “I think we can do this with some diplomacy, but we have got to have Tillerson, who is our secretary of state, get those positions filled for deputy [and] for assistant, so that we can engage with North Korea.”

She went on to say that she believes North Korea is issuing threats against the United States, but the United States should negotiate with the rogue country.

“I think there’s some things that they want from us, and we have to find out whether or not we can work with them on the things that they’re asking for,” Waters said.

Keep reading…