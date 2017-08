Finally! A use for Auntie Maxine!

Via Washington Examiner:

Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee offered a new strategy to President Trump to de-escalate the nuclear weapon threats from North Korea: send California Rep. Maxine Waters.

“[Trump] has dispatched Maxine Waters to NOKO to talk to Lil Kim,” Huckabee joked about the Democratic lawmaker who frequently calls for Trump’s impeachment.

“After 1/2 hour with her he will drink whatever he gave to his 1/2 brother,” the tweet continued.

Keep reading…