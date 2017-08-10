Rice really has no credibility to comment upon anything.

Via Free Beacon:

Former Obama administration official Susan Rice recommended that President Donald Trump halt the “reckless rhetoric” and “tolerate” nuclear weapons in North Korea if necessary.

The former national security adviser and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations wrote in a New York Times op-ed Thursday that tolerating Pyongyang’s possession of nuclear weapons could be the “pragmatic” move.

“History shows that we can, if we must, tolerate nuclear weapons in North Korea — the same way we tolerated the far greater threat of thousands of Soviet nuclear weapons during the Cold War,” she wrote. “It will require being pragmatic.”

In contrast, Trump’s national security adviser, H. R. McMaster, said last week that if North Korea “had nuclear weapons that can threaten the United States, it’s intolerable from the president’s perspective.”

