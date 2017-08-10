Is your state one? If not, places to consider moving to.

Via Daily Caller:

El Salvadoran newspaper La Prensa warned illegal immigrants in an article Tuesday not to go to the 18 states where police agencies are able to enforce immigration law.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has expanded the use of the 287(g) program under President Trump. The 60 agencies in 18 states that participate in the program assist in the arrest and removal of illegal immigrants.

La Prensa’s article read, “If you’re in the U.S. or know someone who is living in these conditions, this information will interest you.”

Keep reading…