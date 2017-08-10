Exactly why are we letting a spy plane fly over anywhere in our country, much less DC and where Trump is? So we’ll chuck out diplomats saying Russia has interfered with our election, but would allow this to continue?

Via Fox News:

A low-flying Russian spy plane was spotted Wednesday over parts of Washington, D.C., and Bedminster, New Jersey, where President Trump is vacationing at his Trump National Golf Course — but the flight had been approved under a long-standing global treaty, officials said.

The Russian spy plane, Tupolev Tu-154M, flew near the golf resort at 4,000 feet, and then climbed to 5,000 feet before flying into New York airspace, two U.S. defense officials told Fox News.

One of the officials said the Russian jet flew through the Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) airspace that was established around the golf club.

