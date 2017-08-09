If they do that, then all bets are off.

North Korea stressed Thursday that President Donald Trump will only learn through a show of force.

Trump is “such a guy bereft of reason and only absolute force can work on him,” North Korean state media reported.

The North Korean military is “seriously examining the plan for an enveloping strike at Guam through simultaneous fire of four Hwasong-12 intermediate-range strategic ballistic rockets in order to interdict the enemy forces on major military bases on Guam and to signal a crucial warning to the U.S.,” according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The military will report its plan to Kim Jong Un in mid-August and await his order. The missiles would reportedly splash down within a matter of miles of Guam.

