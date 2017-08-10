Looking for love, please clap.

Via Breitbart:

Enforcement Removal Operations (ERO) officers of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency arrested 32 criminal aliens previously convicted of sex crimes in the sanctuary jurisdiction of Long Island, New York. The arrests came during Operation SOAR (Sex Offender Alien Removal), a 10-day operation that ended on August 3.

ERO officers rounded up 32 criminal aliens previously convicted of sex crimes including sexual abuse, sexual assault on young children, rape, child endangerment, and promoting sexual performance of a child. The previously convicted are reported to have illegally entered the U.S. from Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Mexico, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials.[…]

The criminal history of the illegal aliens arrested, many of whom received previous deportations, include: acting in a manner to injure a child, assault, third degree attempted rape, burglary, attempted sexual abuse, criminal sex act, endangering the welfare of a child, endangering the welfare of a physically disabled person, forcible touching, promoting a sexual performance by a child, public lewdness, first degree rape, second degree rape, third degree rape, reckless endangerment, first degree sexual abuse, second degree sexual abuse, sexual abuse, forcible compulsion, sexual contact with an individual incapable of consent and sexual misconduct.

