Via Washington Examiner:

Fox News host Eric Bolling is suing HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali for defamation after he was was suspended last week following a report that he sent lewd photos of male genitalia to his female co-workers.

“Just received a summons. Eric Bolling is suing me for defamation – $50 million in damages. I stand by my reporting + will protect my sources,” Ali tweeted.

Bolling is seeking $50 million from Ali for a myriad of damages including, “reputable, monetary, special, and punitive.” Bolling is also seeking relief for “costs and fees,” according to a copy of the summons tweeted by CNN reporter Tom Kludt.

