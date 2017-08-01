Heh…

Via Miami Herald:

Canada has sent about 100 soldiers to a remote spot on the Quebec-New York border where asylum seekers are crossing illegally.

The Canadian military said in a statement Wednesday that the soldiers will help the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Canada Border Services Agency at the site.

They are preparing a place for tents that can hold almost 500 people. They will also install lighting and heating equipment.

The military says the soldiers won’t play a role in security and won’t be helping with law enforcement.

The military says that once the site is completed, only a few will soldiers will stay behind. The rest will go back to their home base.

