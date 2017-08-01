At least there are a few sane people at ultra-liberal Google.

Via Wired:

RECENTLY FIRED GOOGLE engineer James Damore, author of the now-infamous ‘antidiversity memo’ that caused a firestorm both at Google and beyond, had a fairly easy time finding support from his coworkers. According to screenshots of discussions on Google’s internal message forum, several employees agreed with the 10-page manifesto that cost Damore his job.

That memo, which Google employees first started tweeting about on Friday night and has since leaked in full (several times), attempts to make a case against the push for gender equality in tech and engineering, specifically because “men and women biologically differ in many ways.”

Damore argues that women are more likely to have innate biological traits that make them inferior engineers. For instance, Damore writes that women “have more … neuroticism,” which “may contribute to the higher levels of anxiety women report on Googlegeist and to the lower number of women in high stress jobs.” (Googlegeist is the company’s annual data-driven employee survey.)

