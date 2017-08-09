They’re released because it’s required, not because Trump or anyone in the Trump administration is trying to intimidate him. But you wouldn’t hear that part in some accounts of this story.

Via Free Beacon:

The Justice Department on Tuesday released special counsel Robert Mueller’s financial disclosure, revealing that, since the beginning of 2016, he made almost $3.5 million at a law firm before taking his new job to head the Russia investigation.

Mueller, a former FBI director, accepted the role of special counsel in May, giving up his law firm partnership, Politico reported. He was hired as special counsel to investigate Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and potential collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia in that effort.

Mueller had to disclose his finances and reveal any ties to foreign countries as part of his new role. His financial disclosure revealed he made almost $3.5 million since the beginning of last year. The assets between Mueller and his wife are valued at somewhere between $4.2 million and $15.2 million.

