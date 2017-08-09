What a kind tolerant socialist he is…

Via Free Beacon:

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio treated his staffers poorly and often bullied them with harsh threats if they did not meet his demands, according to newly revealed emails.

“What do I need to get you guys to follow a direct order? Do you need to experience consequences?” he threatened in one 2015 email, according to the New York Post.

“I’m not raising this again: fix it, or I will [have] no choice but to find a way to penalize people. Not my preference, but I won’t have my instructions ignored,” he added.

