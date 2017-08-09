Read to end to realize the state Obama left them in.

Via Fox News:

Shortly before North Korea revealed that it was considering a plan to fire missiles at Guam, two U.S Air Force B-1B bombers, under the command of the U.S. Pacific Air Forces, joined counterparts from South Korea and Japan in strategic bilateral missions.

The roughly ten-hour mission from Guam’s Andersen Air Force Base on Monday marked the first for the crews and aircraft recently deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., in support of U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence missions, Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs stated.

“How we train is how we fight and the more we interface with our allies, the better prepared we are to fight tonight,” one 37th EBS B-1 pilot said.

Aircrews practiced intercept and formation training, giving them an opportunity to improve their combined capabilities and tactical skills while augmenting relations between the long-standing allies in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

The timing could not be more pertinent.

Keep reading…