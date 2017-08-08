Via Fox News:

President Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who reportedly impaneled a grand jury in the investigation into Russian meddling and potential collusion with the Trump campaign in the 2016 presidential election, have sent messages “back and forth,” according to the president’s outside counsel.

In an interview with USA Today, Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd said he’s sent the messages on behalf of the president, who “appreciates” Mueller’s work. Dowd reiterated to Fox News that the communications have been professional.

“He appreciates what Bob Mueller is doing. He asked me to share that with him and that’s what I’ve done,” Dowd told USA Today. “The president has sent messages back and forth.”

