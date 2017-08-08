Via Daily Caller:

Six individuals have been charged in Boston federal court for the buying and selling of false identification documents. The documents were subsequently used in some cases to allow for fraudulent voter registration.

The Department of Justice alleges four state workers at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles cooperated with two other individuals to sell documents to illegal aliens. The complex operation involved stolen Puerto Rican Social Security cards and birth certificates. Clients would take those false documents to the now-charged RMV clerks in order to obtain drivers’ licenses and ID cards, according to the DOJ:

The scheme involved several steps. First, it is alleged that Flako, the document dealer, sold a Puerto Rican birth certificate and U.S. Social Security card to Brea, the document vendor, for approximately $900. Brea, in turn, sold the stolen identities for over $2,000 to clients seeking legitimate identities in Massachusetts. These clients included illegal aliens, individuals who were previously deported, and an individual who admitted to previously facing drug charges.

