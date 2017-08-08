NKorea Flashback: Bill Clinton on his deal with North Korea "The world will be safer." Whoops. pic.twitter.com/HDf86yqbEq

How’d that work out?

Via Daily Caller:

Former President Bill Clinton thought he saved the world from a nuclear North Korea more than two decades ago, but he was wrong.

North Korea now has an intercontinental ballistic missile that can range most of the continental U.S., and a new Defense Intelligence Agency assessment suggests that North Korea has successfully miniaturized nuclear warheads for its missiles. The North is, according to a recent defense intelligence report, expected to be able to field a reliable, nuclear-armed ICBM as early as next year.

In the early 1990s, Clinton faced a growing nuclear threat from North Korea, but he ultimately chose diplomacy and deals over the application of military force.

“I was determined to prevent North Korea from developing a nuclear arsenal, even at the risk of war,” Clinton wrote in his memoirs. He decided to change course after receiving “a sobering estimate of the staggering losses both sides would suffer if war broke out.”

