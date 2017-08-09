Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Dirks has to go!

Via The College Fix:

Nicholas Dirks had a rough chancellorship at the University of California-Berkeley.

For the next year, he’ll have an easy ride and a fat golden parachute.

The former chancellor is getting paid $434,000 to do nothing for an entire year, and will return to teaching on campus in the 2018-2019 academic year, when he’ll earn nearly $200,000 less to be a full-time professor, The Daily Californian reports.

The do-nothing payment is 80 percent of his salary as an administrator, and a university spokesperson said Dirks was actually underpaid relative to his peers at Association of American Universities members.

The money will incentivize him to “retool and do research in preparation for a return to the faculty as a professor,” the spokesperson said, but faculty aren’t buying it.

