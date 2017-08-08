It was incredibly damaging to the local economies concerned. Virtually every decision Obama made was harmful to the American economy in one way or another.

Via Daily Caller:

The Department of the Interior released a revised version of a 2015 conservation plan Monday, rolling back federal land use regulations on more than 100,000 square miles of western land controlled by the Bureau of Land Management.

Former President Barack Obama’s administration implemented the original plan to reverse declining sage grouse numbers and keep the bird from being listed as “endangered” under the Endangered Species Act (ESA). An endangered listing would have been devastating to state and local economies that thrive on industries such as ranching and oil and gas drilling, The Washington Post reports.

The revised plan yields more responsibility for conservation to state and private initiatives, such as those set up by the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, a partnership between state government and private interests dedicated to preserving threatened species and habitats through partnerships rather than regulation.

