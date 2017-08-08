Wouldn’t it be interesting to find out they were illegal or if Debbie Wasserman Schultz ever inserted herself on their behalf to get or keep them here?

Via Daily Caller:

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley has requested copies of immigration files for the six Pakistani suspects in the House IT scandal, who allegedly stole equipment from Congress and accessed computers without permission.

Grassley is seeking more information on Imran Awan, his wife, his two brothers and two of his close friends in connection to the scandal. Capitol police have accused Awan and his associates of violating congressional security policies and stealing equipment from Congress. Awan is from Pakistan, and was arrested by the FBI in July as he boarded a flight to the country.

“In light of the alleged illegal activity, the committee seeks to better understand Awan and his associates’ immigration histories,” Grassley said in an August 4 letter to Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Elaine Duke. The letter was made public by the committee Monday.

Keep reading…